Florida teenager 'shoots ex-girlfriend's boyfriend after confronting him in mask

Teenager 'shoots dead his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend after confronting him in a Halloween mask on New Year's Eve' Jared Tyler Compton, of Clearwater, Florida, was arrested on Sunday after implicating himself in the death of 24-year-old Quade Gifford The pair got into a fight, and Compton, wearing a Halloween mask at the time, pulled out a Beretta .32-caliber pistol He fired the gun multiple times, and the last shot struck Gifford in the back of his head as he tried to stand up from the ground, the arrest report said A 19-year-old Florida man has been arrested after allegedly shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend during a fight on New Year's Eve.

