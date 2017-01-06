Florida Man Upset With McDonalds Drive-Thru Wait Time
Summary : A Florida man was dissatisfied with how long it took to get his food from the McDonalds drive-thru so he took the revenge out inside the fast food restaurant. William Silva was not happy that he had to wait in the drive-thru for what he deemed an unacceptable amount of time to get his food.
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clearwater Police Nazi Troops for Scientology (Nov '13)
|Jan 4
|The Peoples Media
|24
|Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09)
|Jan 4
|Debbie
|9
|BEWARE of Comfort Cover Systems (Mar '12)
|Jan 3
|George Valerio
|11
|shelly miscaviage is dead
|Jan 2
|no name
|1
|Man accused of New Year's Eve murder
|Jan 2
|carriegifford
|2
|Crystal Beach Music Thread
|Dec 31
|Musikologist
|3
|Indian Rocks Beach Music Thread (Feb '16)
|Dec 29
|Musikologist
|2
