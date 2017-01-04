First Day Back At School - " Three Bus Accidents
It was the first day back after winter break for Pinellas County school students, but there were three separate school bus accidents. One of those was carrying students from Lealman Innovative and their driver, 56 year old Dorothy Burse ended up being charged with DUI.
