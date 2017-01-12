Fanatics! After 13 Months, I Am Finally Off the Road
Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.] Fanatic! After two days off to get from Saskatoon, Canada down to where I am now in Clearwater, Florida, tonight I start the last of the shows of the tour. After 13 months, exhausting as it can be, I would like nothing more than to start the whole thing over again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
