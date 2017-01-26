Editorial: Tourism soars in Tampa Bay
Tourists flocked to Florida last year despite Zika, toxic algae and a slow economic recovery. Pinellas County tourism numbers also skyrocketed, a credit to smart marketing that keeps our beaches and amenities on the minds of Northern neighbors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cara ryan rush
|Jan 27
|merissasue
|3
|Areas to avoid in Clearwater (Jul '10)
|Jan 27
|Tay0405
|74
|Clearwater Cops
|Jan 27
|MeowMix1032
|2
|Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07)
|Jan 25
|Debbie Casagranda
|319
|Oldsmar man pleads not-guilty in alleged telema... (Nov '07)
|Jan 24
|Strike3
|16
|Ridgecrest Music Thread
|Jan 24
|Musikologist
|2
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Jan 23
|anonymous
|70
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC