Dr. John & The Night Trippers to play Capitol

Dr. John & The Nite Trippers will perform Sunday, Jan. 15, 7:30 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. The six-time Grammy winner and Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame inductee is on tour with his band The Nite Trippers, headlining a string of U.S. dates, which includes a stop at the Capitol Theatre.

