Downtown Clearwater Scientology Information Expands Offerings, Answers Questions
With the ever increasing flow of daily visitors and interest in the community of those who want to see for themselves, "What is Scientology?" Ms. Amber Skjelset, the Manager of the Scientology Info Center in Downtown Clearwater is pleased to announce the addition of 100 new videos illustrating different aspects of the Church of Scientology.
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cara ryan rush
|5 hr
|Nunya
|2
|Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07)
|10 hr
|Debbie Casagranda
|319
|Clearwater Cops
|15 hr
|Watch Cat
|1
|Oldsmar man pleads not-guilty in alleged telema... (Nov '07)
|Tue
|Strike3
|16
|Ridgecrest Music Thread
|Tue
|Musikologist
|2
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Jan 23
|anonymous
|70
|Does anyone know of Steven ward?
|Jan 22
|Helpplz
|1
