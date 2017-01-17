Details emerge in case against Tampa ...

Details emerge in case against Tampa officer charged in traffic-stop sex assault

Thursday Read more: St. Petersburg Times

The Hillsborough State Attorney's Office released more than 300 pages of documents Thursday in its case against a fired Tampa police officer who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a traffic stop. Adam York, 43, is charged with sexual battery in the incident, which occurred in the early morning hours of Feb. 1, 2016.

