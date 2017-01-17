Details emerge in case against Tampa officer charged in traffic-stop sex assault
The Hillsborough State Attorney's Office released more than 300 pages of documents Thursday in its case against a fired Tampa police officer who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a traffic stop. Adam York, 43, is charged with sexual battery in the incident, which occurred in the early morning hours of Feb. 1, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Thu
|anonymous
|69
|Scientology Cult
|Jan 18
|Pysoscientology
|1
|when is the cara ryan murder trial (Nov '15)
|Jan 17
|Bsdetector30302
|6
|cara ryan rush
|Jan 13
|GARY BEARD
|1
|Harbor Bluffs Music Thread (Apr '16)
|Jan 7
|Musikologist
|4
|Clearwater police officer arrested in domestic ... (Jun '06)
|Jan 7
|Ashamed
|5
|Clearwater Police Nazi Troops for Scientology (Nov '13)
|Jan 4
|The Peoples Media
|24
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC