Deputy injured when struck by suspect's vehicle
A Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy suffered minor injuries Jan. 14 when he was struck by a suspect's vehicle in the parking lot of a gentleman's club in unincorporated Clearwater. Deputy Jason Fineran, 31, received minor injuries to his arm and hand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cara ryan rush
|Fri
|GARY BEARD
|1
|Harbor Bluffs Music Thread (Apr '16)
|Jan 7
|Musikologist
|4
|Clearwater police officer arrested in domestic ... (Jun '06)
|Jan 7
|Ashamed
|5
|Clearwater Police Nazi Troops for Scientology (Nov '13)
|Jan 4
|The Peoples Media
|24
|Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09)
|Jan 4
|Debbie
|9
|BEWARE of Comfort Cover Systems (Mar '12)
|Jan 3
|George Valerio
|11
|shelly miscaviage is dead
|Jan 2
|no name
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC