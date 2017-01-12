Deputy injured when struck by suspect...

Deputy injured when struck by suspect's vehicle

A Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy suffered minor injuries Jan. 14 when he was struck by a suspect's vehicle in the parking lot of a gentleman's club in unincorporated Clearwater. Deputy Jason Fineran, 31, received minor injuries to his arm and hand.

