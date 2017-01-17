Daughters of Italy announces scholarship
Applications for a $1,000 scholarship are available through the Daughters of Italy Lodge 2825, the Clearwater chapter of the Order Sons of Italy in America. The applicant must be a Florida resident and of Italian descent.
