Daughters of Italy announces scholarship

Daughters of Italy announces scholarship

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

Applications for a $1,000 scholarship are available through the Daughters of Italy Lodge 2825, the Clearwater chapter of the Order Sons of Italy in America. The applicant must be a Florida resident and of Italian descent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Scientology Cult 8 hr Pysoscientology 1
when is the cara ryan murder trial (Nov '15) Tue Bsdetector30302 6
cara ryan rush Jan 13 GARY BEARD 1
Harbor Bluffs Music Thread (Apr '16) Jan 7 Musikologist 4
News Clearwater police officer arrested in domestic ... (Jun '06) Jan 7 Ashamed 5
Clearwater Police Nazi Troops for Scientology (Nov '13) Jan 4 The Peoples Media 24
Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09) Jan 4 Debbie 9
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,303 • Total comments across all topics: 278,037,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC