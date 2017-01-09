Cops probe death of 10-year-old boy who killed himself after being sent to his room
A 10-year-old boy in Florida fatally shot himself after being sent to his room by his mother, according to investigators who are now looking into exactly how the gun was stored. Ian Sevostjanov, of Clearwater, was pronounced dead Thursday morning after firing a single gunshot in his room, where he was sent by his mother to address a "behavioral issue as he was preparing to go to school," Clearwater Police Department officials said in a statement.
