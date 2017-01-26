Community 32 mins ago 12:25 p.m.Get ready for Blast Friday in Clearwater
Clearwater, Fl Friday, January 27th is the last Friday in the month, so that means it's time for Blast Friday . The free, family-friendly festival takes place on Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clearwater Cops
|3 hr
|MeowMix1032
|2
|cara ryan rush
|Wed
|Nunya
|2
|Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07)
|Wed
|Debbie Casagranda
|319
|Oldsmar man pleads not-guilty in alleged telema... (Nov '07)
|Tue
|Strike3
|16
|Ridgecrest Music Thread
|Jan 24
|Musikologist
|2
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Jan 23
|anonymous
|70
|Does anyone know of Steven ward?
|Jan 22
|Helpplz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC