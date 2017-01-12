Clearwater suspect fakes medical prob...

Clearwater suspect fakes medical problem to escape, police say

9 hrs ago

Clearwater police say Brian Andres Spradling, 20, escaped from police custody after he faked a medical problem when he was arrested for outstanding warrants during a traffic stop Monday morning.

