Clearwater staff and volunteers to tackle roadway project
The city of Clearwater's staff and community volunteers will be engaged in Paint and Installation Day on Saturday, Jan. 21 to enhance the roadway along Fort Harrison Avenue as part of the Pop-Up North Marina Community Streets Experiment. City staff and volunteers will work in teams to paint a sidewalk extension, paint a crosswalk, install planters and install benches along Fort Harrison Avenue in the city s North Marina neighborhood.
