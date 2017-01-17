Clearwater staff and volunteers to ta...

Clearwater staff and volunteers to tackle roadway project

Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

The city of Clearwater's staff and community volunteers will be engaged in Paint and Installation Day on Saturday, Jan. 21 to enhance the roadway along Fort Harrison Avenue as part of the Pop-Up North Marina Community Streets Experiment. City staff and volunteers will work in teams to paint a sidewalk extension, paint a crosswalk, install planters and install benches along Fort Harrison Avenue in the city s North Marina neighborhood.

