Clearwater Police seek suspect in Jan. 28 shooting
Clearwater Police detectives are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect wanted for attempted second-degree murder. La'Mel Johnson, 29, is wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred the morning of Jan. 29 that resulted in another man suffering life-threatening injuries.
