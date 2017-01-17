Clearwater PD rescues injured owl

Clearwater PD rescues injured owl

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

The Clearwater Police Department shared Facebook photos after they responded to the call of an injured owl this morning outside of a condominium located at 2700 block of Countryside Blvd. At first glance, the owl looks like a statue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Onyums (Nov '14) 3 hr anonymous 70
Does anyone know of Steven ward? Sun Helpplz 1
Knock offs at Wagon Wheel Flea Market (Apr '10) Fri Ziva D 21
Scientology Cult Jan 18 Pysoscientology 1
when is the cara ryan murder trial (Nov '15) Jan 17 Bsdetector30302 6
cara ryan rush Jan 13 GARY BEARD 1
Harbor Bluffs Music Thread (Apr '16) Jan 7 Musikologist 4
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,806 • Total comments across all topics: 278,174,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC