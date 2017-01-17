Clearwater PD releases details from Fridaya s 7-vehicle crash

Five people were transported to local hospitals Friday evening for treatment of injuries suffered in a seven-vehicle crash on Sunset Point Road near U.S. 19 frontage road in Clearwater. Sunset Point Road was closed for hours beginning just before 5 p.m. as police and rescue personnel worked the crash that involved a Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department vehicle and a Pinellas County School bus.

