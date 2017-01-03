Clearwater offering scholarships for Jap

Clearwater offering scholarships for Jap

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

Clearwater, Fl The City of Clearwater is offering high school students a trip of a lifetime. The city is now looking for four high schoolers to participate in a week-long exchange program to Japan in the summer of 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09) 5 min Debbie 9
BEWARE of Comfort Cover Systems (Mar '12) 10 hr George Valerio 11
shelly miscaviage is dead Mon no name 1
News Man accused of New Year's Eve murder Mon carriegifford 2
Clearwater Police Nazi Troops for Scientology (Nov '13) Jan 1 im with stupid 10
Crystal Beach Music Thread Dec 31 Musikologist 3
Indian Rocks Beach Music Thread (Feb '16) Dec 29 Musikologist 2
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,771 • Total comments across all topics: 277,591,368

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC