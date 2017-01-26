Clearwater man injured when struck by...

Clearwater man injured when struck by vehicle in Oldsmar

Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

A 28-year-old Clearwater man was injured Wednesday night when he was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Tampa Road and St. Petersburg Drive East in Oldsmar. According to deputies assigned to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Major Accident Investigation Team, a call was received from Applebee's Neighborhood Grill and Bar, 4016 Tampa Road in Oldsmar, about 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 about a male subject acting erratically.

