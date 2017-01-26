Clearwater man injured when struck by vehicle in Oldsmar
A 28-year-old Clearwater man was injured Wednesday night when he was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Tampa Road and St. Petersburg Drive East in Oldsmar. According to deputies assigned to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Major Accident Investigation Team, a call was received from Applebee's Neighborhood Grill and Bar, 4016 Tampa Road in Oldsmar, about 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 about a male subject acting erratically.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cara ryan rush
|19 hr
|Nunya
|2
|Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07)
|23 hr
|Debbie Casagranda
|319
|Clearwater Cops
|Wed
|Watch Cat
|1
|Oldsmar man pleads not-guilty in alleged telema... (Nov '07)
|Tue
|Strike3
|16
|Ridgecrest Music Thread
|Tue
|Musikologist
|2
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Jan 23
|anonymous
|70
|Does anyone know of Steven ward?
|Jan 22
|Helpplz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC