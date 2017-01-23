Clearwater firefighters battle brush ...

Clearwater firefighters battle brush fire in Countryside area

20 hrs ago

Clearwater firefighters were joined with firefighters from around Pinellas as they battled a brush fire Sunday afternoon along the easement under high-voltage power lines in the Countryside area just south of Northside Drive. Officials said high winds caused the fire to spread quickly, but firefighters were able to keep it from damaging any homes.

Clearwater, FL

