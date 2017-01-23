Clearwater firefighters battle brush fire in Countryside area
Clearwater firefighters were joined with firefighters from around Pinellas as they battled a brush fire Sunday afternoon along the easement under high-voltage power lines in the Countryside area just south of Northside Drive. Officials said high winds caused the fire to spread quickly, but firefighters were able to keep it from damaging any homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|8 hr
|anonymous
|70
|Does anyone know of Steven ward?
|Sun
|Helpplz
|1
|Knock offs at Wagon Wheel Flea Market (Apr '10)
|Fri
|Ziva D
|21
|Scientology Cult
|Jan 18
|Pysoscientology
|1
|when is the cara ryan murder trial (Nov '15)
|Jan 17
|Bsdetector30302
|6
|cara ryan rush
|Jan 13
|GARY BEARD
|1
|Harbor Bluffs Music Thread (Apr '16)
|Jan 7
|Musikologist
|4
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC