Clearwater Fire and Rescue responds to early morning fire

Clearwater Fire and Rescue responded to the scene of a house fire at 1132 Carlton St. Sunday, Jan. 8. The call was received at 4:30 a.m. with a blaze reported in the rear of the house, according to a media release. Work by the first units on scene brought the fire quickly under control.

