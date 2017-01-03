Clearwater Fire and Rescue responds to early morning fire
Clearwater Fire and Rescue responded to the scene of a house fire at 1132 Carlton St. Sunday, Jan. 8. The call was received at 4:30 a.m. with a blaze reported in the rear of the house, according to a media release. Work by the first units on scene brought the fire quickly under control.
