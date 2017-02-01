Clearwater crash hospitalizes two, closes portion of Drew Street
Officers are investigating a crash Tuesday afternoon that sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries and closed a portion of Drew Street. According to Clearwater police, the road is shut down in both directions between Betty Lane and Highland Avenue.
