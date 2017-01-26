Clearwater approves $11 million for stormwater and sewer improvements
The City Council has approved funding for an $11 million stormwater and sanitary sewer improvement project in the East Gateway area. It will replace the infrastructure between Cleveland Street, Gulf to Bay Boulevard, Court Street and S Missouri Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
