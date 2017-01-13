Centre Club Tampa parent considers sale
ClubCorp Holdings Inc., the parent company of Centre Club Tampa and golf clubs in Tampa, Clearwater and Oldsmar, is exploring alternatives for its future.
Read more at Business Journal.
