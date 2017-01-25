Capitol Theatre welcomes comedian Kathleen Madigan
Kathleen Madigan will bring 'The Mermaid Lady,' her new standup comedy tour, to the Tampa Bay area with a performance Saturday, Jan. 28, 7 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Comedian Kathleen Madigan is in the midst of a winter and spring tour, which includes one show at Clearwater's historic Capitol Theatre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cara ryan rush
|2 hr
|Nunya
|2
|Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07)
|7 hr
|Debbie Casagranda
|319
|Clearwater Cops
|12 hr
|Watch Cat
|1
|Oldsmar man pleads not-guilty in alleged telema... (Nov '07)
|22 hr
|Strike3
|16
|Ridgecrest Music Thread
|Tue
|Musikologist
|2
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Jan 23
|anonymous
|70
|Does anyone know of Steven ward?
|Jan 22
|Helpplz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC