Capitol Theatre presents Michael Bolton in concert

Michael Bolton will perform Tuesday, Jan. 17, 7:30 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Bolton has sold more than 65 million records worldwide with hits such as 'How Am I Supposed to Live without You,' 'When a Man Loves a Woman' and 'Said I Loved You ... But I Lied.'

