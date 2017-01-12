Capitol Theatre presents Michael Bolton in concert
Michael Bolton will perform Tuesday, Jan. 17, 7:30 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Bolton has sold more than 65 million records worldwide with hits such as 'How Am I Supposed to Live without You,' 'When a Man Loves a Woman' and 'Said I Loved You ... But I Lied.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harbor Bluffs Music Thread (Apr '16)
|Jan 7
|Musikologist
|4
|Clearwater police officer arrested in domestic ... (Jun '06)
|Jan 7
|Ashamed
|5
|Clearwater Police Nazi Troops for Scientology (Nov '13)
|Jan 4
|The Peoples Media
|24
|Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09)
|Jan 4
|Debbie
|9
|BEWARE of Comfort Cover Systems (Mar '12)
|Jan 3
|George Valerio
|11
|shelly miscaviage is dead
|Jan 2
|no name
|1
|Man accused of New Year's Eve murder
|Jan 2
|carriegifford
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC