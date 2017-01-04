Bring Your Dancing Shoes to Clearwater's Fort Harrison for January 19th Swing Dance for Charity
Each month, Swing dancers, rookies and polished professionals take to the oval dance floor at the Fort Harrison's Crystal Ballroom. In prior months, funds have been raised for the Pinellas Sheriff's Police Athletic League, My Hope Chest and Toys for Tots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clearwater Police Nazi Troops for Scientology (Nov '13)
|7 hr
|The Peoples Media
|24
|BEWARE of Comfort Cover Systems (Mar '12)
|20 hr
|George Valerio
|11
|shelly miscaviage is dead
|Mon
|no name
|1
|The Scientology Information Center Unites a Div...
|Dec 29
|The Peoples Media
|7
|Donald Chambers Thief..
|Dec 11
|highway
|1
|United Travel Schools (Jan '06)
|Nov '16
|scapers
|98
|Review: simplybichons and maltese (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|Alan lopez
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC