Boz Scaggs, Robert Cray headed to Clearwater

Two legends are set to take the stage for one evening of great music. Rock legend Boz Scaggs and his special guest blues rock icon The Robert Cray Band will perform Wednesday, Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.

