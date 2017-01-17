Bermuda Avenue Triangle on stage at E...

Bermuda Avenue Triangle on stage at Early Bird Dinner Theatre

The Early Bird Dinner Theatre recently opened 'Bermuda Avenue Triangle' written by Joe Bologna and Renee Taylor. The production will run through Feb. 26 at 13355 49th St N., Clearwater.

