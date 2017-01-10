93-year-old driver critical after crash

93-year-old driver critical after crash

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

A 93-year-old driver is in critical condition after her car ran into the back of a cement truck Thursday, Pinellas County sheriff's deputies said. According to investigators, about 1:10 p.m., a 2005 Oskosh cement truck driven by Jose Melendez, 41, of Clearwater, was stopped in traffic facing southbound on Seminole Boulevard just north of 102nd Avenue in the center lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Harbor Bluffs Music Thread (Apr '16) Sat Musikologist 4
News Clearwater police officer arrested in domestic ... (Jun '06) Sat Ashamed 5
Clearwater Police Nazi Troops for Scientology (Nov '13) Jan 4 The Peoples Media 24
Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09) Jan 4 Debbie 9
BEWARE of Comfort Cover Systems (Mar '12) Jan 3 George Valerio 11
shelly miscaviage is dead Jan 2 no name 1
News Man accused of New Year's Eve murder Jan 2 carriegifford 2
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,087 • Total comments across all topics: 277,717,169

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC