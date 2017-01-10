93-year-old driver critical after crash
A 93-year-old driver is in critical condition after her car ran into the back of a cement truck Thursday, Pinellas County sheriff's deputies said. According to investigators, about 1:10 p.m., a 2005 Oskosh cement truck driven by Jose Melendez, 41, of Clearwater, was stopped in traffic facing southbound on Seminole Boulevard just north of 102nd Avenue in the center lane.
