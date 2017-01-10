10-Year-Old Florida Boy Fatally Shoot...

10-Year-Old Florida Boy Fatally Shoots Himself After Being Sent to Room for Timeout

Clearwater Police detectives and an officer stand outside the ground floor apartment where a 10-year-old boy was fatally shot in his home in Clearwater, Fla., on Jan. 5, 2017. A 10-year-old Florida boy shot and killed himself Thursday after his mother sent him to a room in their apartment for a timeout, police said.

