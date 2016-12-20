Tampa philanthropist Kiran Patel plans medical school for Clearwater Christian College site
Health care executive and philanthropist Kiran Patel has purchased the former Clearwater Christian College property with plans to develop an osteopathic medical school on the 25-acre campus overlooking Old Tampa Bay. Patel, chairman of Tampa-based Freedom Health, closed on the $12 million purchase at the west end of the Courtney Campbell Causeway today, he confirmed.
