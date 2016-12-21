Suspect sought in stabbing death
Clearwater police were called Monday morning to the Norton Apartment Complex,1450 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., where Ivory was found stabbed. She was taken to Morton Plant Hospital, where she died of her injuries.
