Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Fl...

Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Florida Inspired by Successfully Reaching Thousands in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

What happens when you put your "life" on hold to help others make their lives better? In answer to that, two dozen of the most active volunteers of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers corps of Florida were acknowledged on Friday the 23rd of December at their headquarters in downtown Clearwater. Brian Ward, President of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Florida, acknowledged his fellow VMs for reaching over 13,000 people, "You have accomplished much this year, and for that I thank you.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Scientology Information Center Unites a Div... 1 hr The Peoples Media 7
Onyums (Nov '14) Dec 22 anonymous 68
Donald Chambers Thief.. Dec 11 highway 1
What is the age restriction for golf carts in f... Dec 3 goat727 2
Smoother sidewalks needed for barefooting in Cl... (Jul '15) Dec 3 Myth buster 6
United Travel Schools (Jan '06) Nov '16 scapers 98
Review: simplybichons and maltese (Dec '13) Oct '16 Alan lopez 3
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Pinellas County was issued at December 29 at 2:26PM EST

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,352 • Total comments across all topics: 277,431,595

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC