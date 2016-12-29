Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Florida Inspired by Successfully Reaching Thousands in 2016

What happens when you put your "life" on hold to help others make their lives better? In answer to that, two dozen of the most active volunteers of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers corps of Florida were acknowledged on Friday the 23rd of December at their headquarters in downtown Clearwater. Brian Ward, President of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Florida, acknowledged his fellow VMs for reaching over 13,000 people, "You have accomplished much this year, and for that I thank you.

