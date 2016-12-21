Scientologists hope Cruise's move will save them
BOASTING pristine beaches, winter temperatures in the 70s and organised dolphin watching, Clearwater, Florida, seems to more closely resemble a snowbird getaway than a mecca for a religion that Time magazine has called a "hugely profitable global racket." But for the Church of Scientology's flock of followers, the beach town emits religious magnetism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Thu
|anonymous
|68
|The Scientology Information Center Unites a Div...
|Dec 19
|Polly
|2
|Donald Chambers Thief..
|Dec 11
|highway
|1
|What is the age restriction for golf carts in f...
|Dec 3
|goat727
|2
|Smoother sidewalks needed for barefooting in Cl... (Jul '15)
|Dec 3
|Myth buster
|6
|United Travel Schools (Jan '06)
|Nov '16
|scapers
|98
|Review: simplybichons and maltese (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|Alan lopez
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC