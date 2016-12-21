Ruth Eckerd presents Salute to Vienna on New Year's Eve
Audience members will have an opportunity to celebrate and welcome 2017 with the Salute to Vienna New Year's Eve Concert, set for Saturday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Marion and Attila Glatz, co-producers and husband-and-wife team, both grew up in Europe -Attila in communist Hungary and Marion in Austria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Thu
|anonymous
|68
|The Scientology Information Center Unites a Div...
|Dec 19
|Polly
|2
|Donald Chambers Thief..
|Dec 11
|highway
|1
|What is the age restriction for golf carts in f...
|Dec 3
|goat727
|2
|Smoother sidewalks needed for barefooting in Cl... (Jul '15)
|Dec 3
|Myth buster
|6
|United Travel Schools (Jan '06)
|Nov '16
|scapers
|98
|Review: simplybichons and maltese (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|Alan lopez
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC