Ruth Eckerd Hall welcomes Dancing with the Stars
Dancing with the Stars: Live! will come to the stage Friday, Dec. 30, 3 and 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. America's favorite dance show is going back on the road this winter with Dancing with the Stars: Live! - We Came to Dance, giving fans the opportunity to see the best dancers in the business perform live.
