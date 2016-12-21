Public art installation dedicated at Clearwater Fire Station 45
"Accumulate" by Maine sculptor Aaron Stephan was officially dedicated at Fire Station 45 on Court Street in Clearwater during a ceremony on Friday, Dec. 9. The piece, which cost $107,000, is comprised of several fire hoses hanging from the ceiling with more than 1,000 glass-blown balls that represent water droplets. The station, at 1140 Court St., was completed in 2014 at a cost of $11 million.
