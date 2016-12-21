Public art installation dedicated at ...

Public art installation dedicated at Clearwater Fire Station 45

"Accumulate" by Maine sculptor Aaron Stephan was officially dedicated at Fire Station 45 on Court Street in Clearwater during a ceremony on Friday, Dec. 9. The piece, which cost $107,000, is comprised of several fire hoses hanging from the ceiling with more than 1,000 glass-blown balls that represent water droplets. The station, at 1140 Court St., was completed in 2014 at a cost of $11 million.

Clearwater, FL

