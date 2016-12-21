Pinellas County holiday bike drive rolled out for 30th year
Pinellas County employees rolled more than 90 new bicycles out of the County Courthouse, 315 Court St., Clearwater, the morning of Dec. 16 for deserving families identified by the county's Human Services department. Now, the children will have new bicycles and helmets waiting for them this holiday season.
