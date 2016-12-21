Pinellas Commission chair expounds on work done in 2016

Keeping with tradition, next year's Pinellas County Commission Chair, Janet Long, presented outgoing chair Charlie Justice with a token of appreciation at the last meeting of the year, Dec. 13. Justice not only received a plaque and a gavel, but Long also presented a $200 check in his name to the Dream Fund that will benefit children in Lealman. 'You've left big shoes to fill,' Long told Justice.

