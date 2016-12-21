Pinellas Commission chair expounds on...

Pinellas Commission chair expounds on work done in 2016

Monday Dec 19

Keeping with tradition, next year's Pinellas County Commission Chair, Janet Long, presented outgoing chair Charlie Justice with a token of appreciation at the last meeting of the year, Dec. 13. Justice not only received a plaque and a gavel, but Long also presented a $200 check in his name to the Dream Fund that will benefit children in Lealman. 'You've left big shoes to fill,' Long told Justice.

