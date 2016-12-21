News 11 mins ago 4:55 p.m.Holy underwear! Largo police say shoplifter stole Batman shorts
Largo police say William Anderson stole a pair of Batman underwear, then went to a nearby restaurant and put them on. According to an affidavit, William Timothy Anderson Thomas, of Clearwater, went to Bealls , took a pair of black and purple Batman underwear off a hanger, then stuffed into his pants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
