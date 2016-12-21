INDUSTRY: A.J. Fernandez Acquires Sos...

INDUSTRY: A.J. Fernandez Acquires Sosa Cigars

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Cigar Aficionado

Previously made by the Fuente family in the Dominican Republic for many years, Sosa cigars are now the property of A.J. Fernandez , who will also be producing them in Nicaragua and distributing them, as well. The Sosa cigar portfolio was previously owned by Sosa Cigars, also known as Antillian Cigar Corp. "This is only a purchase of the brands owned by the Sosa family," Celina Contreras Sosa, a lawyer for Sosa Cigars, told Cigar Aficionado .

