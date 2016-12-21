In Tampa Bay area, 2016's memorable stories taxed the nose at times
Among 2016's most memorable stories locally? The St. Petersburg sewage spills. Here, a beach is closed for swimming at North Shore Park in St. Petersburg on Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man accused of New Year's Eve murder
|9 hr
|carriegifford
|2
|Clearwater Police Nazi Troops for Scientology (Nov '13)
|Sun
|im with stupid
|10
|Crystal Beach Music Thread
|Sat
|Musikologist
|3
|Indian Rocks Beach Music Thread (Feb '16)
|Dec 29
|Musikologist
|2
|The Scientology Information Center Unites a Div...
|Dec 29
|The Peoples Media
|7
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Dec 22
|anonymous
|68
|Donald Chambers Thief..
|Dec 11
|highway
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC