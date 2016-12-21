Hungrytown to play dates in Clearwater

Monday Dec 19

Internationally-touring folk duo Hungrytown will perform two free concerts in Clearwater in the coming weeks. Hungrytown will play Tuesday, Jan. 10, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., at the Clearwater Public Library System, Main Branch, 100 N. Osceola Ave., Clearwater.

