Fort Campbell soldier accused of havi...

Fort Campbell soldier accused of having online sexual relationship with Pinellas minor

13 hrs ago

Fort Campbell, Ky, soldier Peter Maxx Matlock, 23, was arrested at his parents home in Clearwater around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday after detectives said Matlock admitted to allegations that he was involved in a 10-month sexual relationship with a 14-year-old minor over the internet. A Fort Campbell, Ky, soldier was arrested Wednesday after Pinellas County deputies say he had a 10-month sexual relationship with a minor over the Internet.

