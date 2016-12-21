Fort Campbell soldier accused of having online sexual relationship with Pinellas minor
Fort Campbell, Ky, soldier Peter Maxx Matlock, 23, was arrested at his parents home in Clearwater around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday after detectives said Matlock admitted to allegations that he was involved in a 10-month sexual relationship with a 14-year-old minor over the internet. A Fort Campbell, Ky, soldier was arrested Wednesday after Pinellas County deputies say he had a 10-month sexual relationship with a minor over the Internet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indian Rocks Beach Music Thread (Feb '16)
|2 hr
|Musikologist
|2
|The Scientology Information Center Unites a Div...
|10 hr
|The Peoples Media
|7
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Dec 22
|anonymous
|68
|Donald Chambers Thief..
|Dec 11
|highway
|1
|What is the age restriction for golf carts in f...
|Dec 3
|goat727
|2
|Smoother sidewalks needed for barefooting in Cl... (Jul '15)
|Dec 3
|Myth buster
|6
|United Travel Schools (Jan '06)
|Nov '16
|scapers
|98
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC