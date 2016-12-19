Florida teacher hits 2 pedestrians while playing Pokemon Go

A 38-year-old middle school teacher is facing a variety of charges after deputies say he struck two pedestrians on a sidewalk Sunday afternoon in Dunedin. Vincent Edward Barone of Clearwater admitted he 'panicked,' after hitting Sherman Puckett and Sheree Dean near the intersection of State Road 580 and County Road 1 at 2:20 pm.

