Deputy finds 60 lbs. of pot during tr...

Deputy finds 60 lbs. of pot during traffic stop

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: ABC Action News

Pinellas County deputies made a big drug bust during a traffic stop on Tuesday. Around 11:50 a.m., a deputy conducting speed enforcement on U.S. 19 in Clearwater observed a 2006 Mercedes-Benz E350 speeding while traveling southbound near the State Road 580 overpass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Onyums (Nov '14) Dec 22 anonymous 68
News The Scientology Information Center Unites a Div... Dec 19 Polly 2
Donald Chambers Thief.. Dec 11 highway 1
What is the age restriction for golf carts in f... Dec 3 goat727 2
Smoother sidewalks needed for barefooting in Cl... (Jul '15) Dec 3 Myth buster 6
United Travel Schools (Jan '06) Nov '16 scapers 98
Review: simplybichons and maltese (Dec '13) Oct '16 Alan lopez 3
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,238 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,984

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC