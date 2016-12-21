Crime 41 mins ago 9:32 a.m.Army soldier arrested for sexting with teen girl
A U.S. Army soldier stationed at Fort Campbell in Kentucky was arrested in Clearwater Thursday for allegedly engaging in sexting with a teen girl. Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said that Peter Maxx Matlock, 23, was engaged in an inappropriate long-distance internet relationship that began when the girl was 14 and that he was aware of the girl's age.
