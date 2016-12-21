Crime 41 mins ago 9:32 a.m.Army soldi...

Crime 41 mins ago 9:32 a.m.Army soldier arrested for sexting with teen girl

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

A U.S. Army soldier stationed at Fort Campbell in Kentucky was arrested in Clearwater Thursday for allegedly engaging in sexting with a teen girl. Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said that Peter Maxx Matlock, 23, was engaged in an inappropriate long-distance internet relationship that began when the girl was 14 and that he was aware of the girl's age.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Indian Rocks Beach Music Thread (Feb '16) 15 hr Musikologist 2
News The Scientology Information Center Unites a Div... 23 hr The Peoples Media 7
Onyums (Nov '14) Dec 22 anonymous 68
Donald Chambers Thief.. Dec 11 highway 1
What is the age restriction for golf carts in f... Dec 3 goat727 2
Smoother sidewalks needed for barefooting in Cl... (Jul '15) Dec 3 Myth buster 6
United Travel Schools (Jan '06) Nov '16 scapers 98
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Pinellas County was issued at December 30 at 6:18AM EST

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,821 • Total comments across all topics: 277,458,453

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC