Crime 27 mins ago 9:56 p.m.PCSO stop ...

Crime 27 mins ago 9:56 p.m.PCSO stop driver for speeding, discover 60 pounds of marijuana

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

A traffic stop took place around 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of US Highway 19 and Countryside Blvd in Clearwater after Pinellas County deputies noticed that the driver of a Mercedes-Benz was driving nearly 20 mph over the speed limit. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, marijuana could be smelled from the vehicle after the driver was pulled over.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Onyums (Nov '14) Dec 22 anonymous 68
News The Scientology Information Center Unites a Div... Dec 19 Polly 2
Donald Chambers Thief.. Dec 11 highway 1
What is the age restriction for golf carts in f... Dec 3 goat727 2
Smoother sidewalks needed for barefooting in Cl... (Jul '15) Dec 3 Myth buster 6
United Travel Schools (Jan '06) Nov '16 scapers 98
Review: simplybichons and maltese (Dec '13) Oct '16 Alan lopez 3
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,238 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,994

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC