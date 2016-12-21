Crime 27 mins ago 9:56 p.m.PCSO stop driver for speeding, discover 60 pounds of marijuana
A traffic stop took place around 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of US Highway 19 and Countryside Blvd in Clearwater after Pinellas County deputies noticed that the driver of a Mercedes-Benz was driving nearly 20 mph over the speed limit. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, marijuana could be smelled from the vehicle after the driver was pulled over.
