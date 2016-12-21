Crime 12 mins ago 2:17 p.m.Clearwater PD shares photo in hopes of solving oldest unsolved homicide
According to the Clearwater Police Department Facebook post , it has now become Clearwater's 'oldest unsolved homicide case.' It appears as though both were brutally beaten during what appears to be a burglary at their home on Jackson Rd. Any information on the case, contact the Clearwater PD at 562-4242, or email [email protected]
